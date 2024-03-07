Titan, a smart wearable and watch manufacturer, has partnered with CueZen, a global leader in predictive and generative AI for health, aiming to create impactful products and programmes for hyper-personalised health experiences. Through the partnership, it aims to enhance consumer experience by improving the engagement while providing meaningful insights, the company said in a release.

Ravi Kuppuraj, Business Head and COO, Titan Smart Wearables, said, “In light of the health challenges confronting India today, our collaboration is laser-focused on delivering customised solutions that cater to the diverse requirements of the Indian consumers. Leveraging the power of AI and wearable technology, Titan Smart Wearables and CueZen are committed to developing products and services that profoundly influence individuals’ fitness endeavours. This strategic alliance seeks to revolutionise the paradigm of wellness management, providing actionable insights and support to foster healthier lifestyles among users.”

“We believe that personalisation is the future of healthcare. Our collaboration with Titan Smart Wearables will allow us to leverage cutting-edge technology, behavioural science and hyper-personalisation to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the Indian market,” said Ankur Teredesai, CEO, CueZen.

By combining Titan’s expertise in user-centric design and wearable technology with CueZen’s AI-powered personalised nudges and recommendations, the two companies aim to develop a new generation of smart wearables and services that offer actionable guidance and support for a healthier lifestyle, the release said.