Flipkart’s Shopsy expects growth to be more than 2x across metrics with the onset of the festival season with its latest festive sale.

With more than 80-85 per cent of its user base from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Shopsy aims to provide high-quality and value items at low ticket values. The third edition of Grand Shopsy Mela is live from September 12 to 17.

Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy, Flipkart said that the RakhaBandhan festival in August helped boost momentum for the upcoming festive sales. “Before August, things were difficult, as due to high inflationary pressure, customers were cutting down on their discretionary spending. But India as a country loves festivals and is willing to spend during this time,” said Thirani.

“Now, with the onset of the festive season, the next three months are going to be significant,” he added.

It was first launched in 2022 and the second one during Holi in March this year.

The e-retailer began working on the annual festive sale about four months ago to understand customer behaviour, identify demand, categories, products, and price points. Shopsy has worked with suppliers to ensure the quality and value of the products.

Infinite feed

Shopsy has introduced an infinite feed as the Tier 3 audience are ‘browse-heavy customers’ said Thirani.

In terms of categories, he said that they are focusing on new categories such as bangles, bindis, hair accessories, and more. “These categories have not been exposed online and are very important for our target customer i.e., tier 2,3 women as these products are bought frequently,” he said.

The Grand Shopsy Mela will offer customers a wide range of products starting from ₹9. Currently, over 60 per cent of products on Shopsy are priced under ₹200, he said.

While Bihar, Orissa, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and others account for most of the demand, but for the upcoming festive season, the e-commerce company expects demand to pick up from the southern region on the back of Shopsy’s vernacular expansion.

Launched in 2021, Shopsy (including Flipkart) has over 11 lakh sellers on its platform, and the app has over 230 million downloads and more than 150 million listed products across 800-plus categories. It contributes over 40 per cent of first-time customers to the overall Flipkart group.

