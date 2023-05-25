German travel company, Flix, has announced its plans to enter India, with the first inter-city green lines set to begin operations in early 2024. Currently, it operates in 40 countries, serving over 5,500 destinations globally.

After claiming a successful development of its services in Europe, the Americas, and Turkey, the company now aims to bring its unique business model to one of the largest bus markets in the world, the company shared in a release.

It plans to start with its network in all major hubs and metros in the country and refers to green buses as the ones that meet the highest standards of comfort, safety, and environmental protection, and offer a green alternative to private transport.

With buses forming the backbone of transport in the country and a market size larger than Europe, Turkey, and North America combined, the company estimates the huge potential for growth in this region, providing affordable, sustainable, and safe long-distance bus services.

It has initiated the process of forming a local team and appointed Surya Khurana as the country’s Managing Director.

“India will join the Flix network as the 42nd country worldwide,” said André Schwämmlein, co-founder and CEO, Flix. He added, “Our mission is to offer affordable and sustainable travel options for everyone, and we see significant demand for such services in India.”

It operates a business model that involves working with small and medium-sized local bus partners. “We are willing to invest substantially in the local market, create jobs, and target market leadership,” he added.

The company delivered a global revenue of more than €1.5 billion, and has over 60 million passengers using Flix services with FlixBus, FlixTrain, Greyhound in North America, and Kamil Koç in Türkiye.

