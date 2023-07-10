The International Energy Agency’s (IEA’s) prediction of a 26,000 MW rise in hydropower capacity by 2030, along with a threefold increase in pumped storage hydro facilities, will create a favorable environment for Patel Engineering as the company receives 60 percent of its orders from the hydroelectric segment.

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market experienced a steady growth from $1840 billion in 2022 to $1936 billion in 2023, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2 per cent.

In FY23 alone, the company witnessed a significant order book inflow of ₹7,743 crore, including one project where the company is L1 (lowest bidder).

Patel Engineering has established itself as a renowned player in the civil engineering construction sector. The company’s expertise lies in high-margin and technology-intensive areas such as hydro power, tunnelling, irrigation, water supply, urban infrastructure, and transport.

In FY23, Patel Engineering achieved remarkable financial performance, generating a consolidated revenue of ₹4,202 crore. The company also posted a strong net profit of ₹155 crore.

