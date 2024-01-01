Quick-commerce and food-delivery platforms reported a surge in orders on New Year’s eve. Firms such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto registered record orders count in this period compared with the year-ago period.

Food platforms Swiggy and Zomato also reported early surges in the delivery of certain food items. For Zomato, the number of times users opened its app on Sunday surpassed that on Christmas Day, CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a post on the microblogging site X

Over 4.8 lakh biryanis were ordered on Swiggy during New Year’s eve celebrations with a peak of 1,244 units of the dish being ordered every minute, sources employed with the food delivery platform said on Monday.

“8,422 orders were placed at 8:06 pm - that’s 140 orders every second,” Goyal said in a later post.

While close to one in every four biryani orders were placed in Hyderabad, Swiggy Instamart — the platform for ordering groceries and home essentials — did 1.6x more orders per minute in comparison to the previous record high witnessed during the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on November 19.

Zepto was on track to post its best day ever, set to receive over three times as many orders as December 31, 2022 and about 15-20 per cent higher than its last best day - the cricket World Cup final, Cofounder and Chief Executive Aadit Palicha.

According to Simpl’s Checkout Scan, it saw nearly 55 per cent increase in transactions over same period last year. At a platform level, Simpl registered an increase of over one-third in consumer transactions with merchants such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto in food delivery and quick commerce space, MakeMyTrip and Myntra in the travel and fashion category among the most preferred.

The last day of the year also saw the highest single consumer transaction for food delivery of ₹18,807 while travel posted the highest single consumer transaction of ₹47,133. There was also a 60 per cent increase in the maximum orders placed by a single consumer on December 31, 2023 with 65 orders over 40 orders placed in the year-ago period.

In addition to this, December saw the highest-ever single transaction for food delivery of ₹25,000 through Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout.

Hotel bookings

Among hotel bookings, OYO Rooms bookings increased by 37 per cent to 6.2 lakhs on New Year’s eve 2023. Further, 2.3 lakh bookings were recorded at the last minute between December 30 and 31.

Surprisingly, pilgrimage places were chosen more. There was a 70 per cent jump in bookings in Ayodhya, 50 per cent bookings increased in Goa and 60 per cent in Nainital.

This growth in user transaction has been driven by increasing adoption of these platforms by consumers and merchants across the country.