Ford firm on decision to end manufacturing in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
US carmaker Ford India, it appears, is firm on its decision to end manufacturing operations in India. This was revealed by the company as it initiated discussions with its workers’ union to explain the reasons for its exit from vehicle manufacturing and will continue its dialogues with the employees and union.
The company held its first discussion with The Chennai Ford Employees’ Union on Tuesday to discuss its plan of shutting down vehicle manufacturing operations at Chennai and Sanand factories. The sudden announcement sent shockwaves to all stakeholders as the Blue Oval brand's exit is expected to adversely affect thousands of jobs and its country-wide dealership network.
Ford India said it will work closely with employees, unions, suppliers, dealers, government, and other stakeholders in Chennai and Sanand to develop a fair and balanced plan to mitigate the effects of the decision.
During the first discussion yesterday, The Chennai Ford Employees’ Union submitted a plea to reconsider its closure decision as also to ensure job security in case of sale of the factory to a third party.
“The company management has said that they are sticking to the current decision of winding down vehicle manufacturing operations as they couldn’t find a buyer for the factory yet,” P Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of The Chennai Ford Employees’ Union, told BusinessLine.
Meanwhile, Ford India said: “We are committed to working closely with our employees and union to care for those impacted by the restructuring. We will keep you informed as we progress on all important matters...."
Production has stopped at Chennai factory. About 2,700 workers of the Chennai Ford factory are worried over their future, he said adding, “we are also eagerly waiting for the State Government’s help in this issue.
It is reliably learnt that Ford's closure came up during the meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had on Tuesday morning with Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior government officials, including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Industry Secretary N Muruganandam. However, no further details were available.
(With inputs from T E Raja Simhan)
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...