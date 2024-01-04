Edtech company upGrad has announced that former Tech Mahindra CEO & MD C.P. Gurnani has joined its Board of Directors. Gurnani will serve as an independent non-executive director.

After serving at Tech Mahindra for 19 years, Gurnani retired from his post in December. Previously, he served on the Board of Mahindra & Mahindra for over three decades. Before Tech Mahindra, Gurnani was the founder and CEO of HCL Perot JV.

Global footprint

Gurnani’s priority as an Independent Director is to expand upGrad’s global footprint. “My focus is to work with the leadership teams to transform upGrad into a highly export-oriented product, tapping into opportunities in B2B and B2C markets. It’s interesting how upGrad is reversing the pyramid, empowering millions, and addressing the rising demand for upskilling, particularly in times of AI,” he said.

He added that he is committed to guiding the company to build more smart content and individualised learning trajectories for learners from diverse backgrounds and geographies.

Gurnani is the second non-executive director after the workforce development major announced the appointment of Chegg’s Dan Rosensweig in March last year.

“Aware of our sound growth, we are actively deploying a well-structured governance model — guided by leaders aligned to support upGrad’s development over short-term gains,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and chairperson of upGrad. “I’m confident that CP’s profound leadership and ability to pre-empt market trends would further enhance our framework and underpin the integrity and efficiency of our business model. He comes with a very strong business intellect and has a proven record of scaling businesses across both B2B and B2C segments,” he added.