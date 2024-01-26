India’s list of Padma awardees for 2024 had the surprise inclusion of Foxconn chief Young Liu among three other India Inc. honchos in the “trade and industry” section.

Young Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Taiwanese tech giant Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) became the first foreign national to have been conferred the Padma Bhushan. The other Padma Bhushan awardee from the business field was Sitaram Jindal, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Jindal Aluminium. Veteran Indian banker Kalpana Morparia and Izmo Chairperson Shashi Soni were conferred the Padma Shri..

Foxconn, headquartered in Taiwan, stands as the world’s largest contract manufacturer, responsible for assembling approximately 70 per cent of iPhones. The company has strategically diversified its production away from China and significantly expanded its footprint in India. Young Liu has been highlighting India’s potential in the electronics manufacturing sector. Bestowing the prestigious civilian award to him is being seen as a signal to China in the business circles.

Jindal is the Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Jindal Aluminium, the largest extruder of aluminium extrusions in India and has a 25 per cent-odd market share. Jindal is also the patron and chief architect of the Sitaram Jindal Foundation and its associate trusts. His foundation (formerly known as SJ Jindal Trust) was established in 1969 as a charitable organisation with the objective of serving the poor and downtrodden in various fields. Being a firm believer in naturopathy, Jindal also established the Jindal Naturecure Institute (JNI) in Bangalore in 1979.

Padma Shri Awardees

Kalpana Morparia, a veteran Indian banker, is hugely regarded for her contribution towardsthe growth and governance of the Indian industry, especially banking. She retired as CEO of South and Southeast Asia at JP Morgan & Co.

Morparia was instrumental in the ICICI Group’s biggest ever corporate structuring initiative that saw the merger of ICICI Ltd and ICICI Bank that led to the creation of the country’s second largest bank. She was named one of ‘The 50 Most Powerful Women in International Business’ by Fortune magazine in 2008. Morparia also serves as the independent Director of various companies.

Shashi Soni is the chairperson of Izmo Ltd, an interactive marketing solutions company which offers hi-tech automotive and e-retailing solutions in North America, Europe and Asia. The company, a $500 million enterprise, is listed on BSE and NSE.

Soni’s journey started from being a homemaker in the early 70s when she came up with business ideas. She started Deep Transport (1971-1975) with ₹10,000, and later Deep Mandir Cinema (1975-1980), the first AC Cinema in Mulund, Mumbai. Later she established Deep Oxygen Pvt Ltd, the first industrial gas manufacturer in Mysuru, that changed the face of small scale gas manufacturing in the country. She has been a recipient of prestigious awards and recognition in the fields of business and social welfare that include the Mahila Gaurav Puraskar in 1990 for contributing to the Indian Industry.