Apple's major supplier Foxconn said on Thursday a "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a major iPhone factory in China and offered an apology, one day after the company was rocked by fresh worker unrest.

Hundreds of workers joined protests at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China's Zhengzhou, with some men smashing surveillance cameras and windows, footage uploaded on social media showed.

The company said in a statement it will continue to communicate with employees and try its best to solve concerns and demands by them.

