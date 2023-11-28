Franklin Templeton has elevated Janakiraman Rengaraju, currently the Deputy CIO & Senior Portfolio Manager as Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Market Equities – India.

He takes over from Anand Radhakrishnan who will be leaving the firm on January 12 to pursue other opportunities.

Rengaraju will report to Sukumar Rajah, Senior Managing Director & Director of Portfolio Management – EME Asian Equity.

In his new role, Janakiraman will work closely with Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton – India to further strengthen equity franchise in India, supported by a strong 16-member team of investment managers and experienced analysts. Janakiraman joined the firm in 2007 and has close to 27 years of experience in investment management. In his 16 years with Franklin Templeton, he has managed various funds.

He currently manages many equity funds, including Prima Fund, Smaller Companies and Flexi Cap Fund.

Rajah said the organisation is built around teamwork and succession planning is part of the team management process at Franklin Templeton.

Rengaraju said the fund house will continue with its tradition of focusing on delivering strong investment results to investors and distributors in the years to come.