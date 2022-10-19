FretBox, a prop-tech SaaS start-up for campus hostels and PGs, has become a platform where colleges can get their campus and hostels a better rating on the NAAC platform, it said in a statement. The NAAC is a government association that assesses and accredits higher education institutions such as colleges, universities or other recognized institutions to derive an understanding of the ‘Quality Status’ of the institution.

With Fretbox, campus-staying students can now post their meal and accommodation images, enabling colleges to improve their ratings in NAAC listings.

“We are delighted to give a platform to colleges where they can get help to improve their ratings in NAAC. We, after working closely with colleges and students, deeply understood the need for better understanding and right connection between these two. Hence, we are grateful to help colleges and students,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Fretbox.