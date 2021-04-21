Freyr Energy raises ₹18 crore

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Freyr Energy has announced an equity investment of ₹18 crore from Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Schneider Electric Energy Access Asia and C4D Partners.
Freyr Energy is a solar rooftop solutions company that is using technology to change the way home owners and MSMEs transition to solar.
Funds raised in this round will be used to accelerate growth and further enhance customer experience.
Freyr Energy launches SunPro+ app to make it easy to go solar
A few months ago, Freyr Energy launched its customer app, SunPro+, to make the process of owning a solar system simple and seamless.
Florian Temime, Principal, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures (the venture capital arm of Total, said “Freyr Energy has fully digitalised the customer journey, thanks to its proprietary software environment SunPro+. We are convinced that this innovative software will ease the acquisition of rooftop solar customers and facilitate the entire customer journey, from acquisition through to financing, execution and after-sales service. We see SunPro+ as a key success factor for Freyr’s development.”
What lies ahead for India’s solar sector?
Gilles Vermot Desroches, President of SEEA Asia, and SVP at Schneider Electric, also believes that, “Through the innovative and scalable SunPro+ solution, Freyr Energy can contribute to mass-market adoption of solar energy, generating significant environmental impact while creating employment opportunities within their network of vendors.”
Arvind, Partner, C4D Partners, said, “Through their technology, Freyr Energy has the potential to change how rooftop solar is sold and managed in India and other countries. Freyr Energy could bring much-needed consolidation in the sector”.
“Along with our existing investor C4D Partners, strategic investors like Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Schneider Electric Energy Access Asia provide us not only capital but global experience in the energy sector,” said Saurabh Marda, Managing Director of Freyr Energy.
