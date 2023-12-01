After providing rooftop solar solutions to homes and businesses in 27 states, Freyr Energy, is making headway in Kerala, with plans to install solar panels in 2,000 households in the coming year.

Freyr Energy plans to encourage the use of solar power in Kerala dovetail with the Kerala State Electricity Board’s vision to install solar panels in 800 homes by the end of 2023. By the end of 2022, the Board had installed solar panels in 400 homes in the coastal state.

Along with its efficient and affordable solar systems, Freyr Energy combines technology and consumer financing (up to 5-year loans), allowing retail customers to transition seamlessly to solar power, reducing customer’s electricity bills and combat the adverse effects of climate change in ‘God’s Own Country’. The installations are customised based on the requirements of individual homes or housing societies.

A homeowner can download SunPro+ app that is available on iOS & Android app store, and instantly get pricing and financing options and start their solar journey. This innovative platform connects customers directly with Freyr’s in-house solar experts, streamlining the entire process from customized quotes to order placement and performance monitoring of solar systems.

“With the increasing electricity rates over the years, now home and business owners can protect their monthly expenditure by a one-time investment in to owning a solar system. We are confident about Kerala’s market opportunity and are well positioned to make a substantial impact”, said Radhika Choudhary, Co-founder of Freyr Energy.

The Power System Statistics Report 2022-23 released by KSEB states that there has been a three-fold increase in renewable energy production in Kerala over the last decade. In the last fiscal, Kerala’s net solar production was 856.63 MU (million units). The current demand in Kerala for electricity has already crossed 100 million units as per a recent survey, which also hints at a further growing demand.