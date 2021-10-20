‘Future Retail bound by the agreement between Amazon and Future Coupons’

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
In another blow to Kishore Biyani’s plan to sell Future Retail to Reliance Retail, a Singapore arbitration tribunal has held that the Indian company is bound by the agreement it had signed with Amazon in 2019.
Future Retail has been arguing that it was not a party to this agreement that had specifically barred asset sale to certain entities, including Reliance.
Amazon had claimed that the ₹25,000-crore deal between Future Retail and Reliance was in violation of an agreement done in August 2019 when the American online retailer had picked up 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Ltd, which owns 7.3 per cent of Future Retail. That deal also gave Amazon roughly 3.6 per cent in Future Retail. The American e-commerce player argued that the deal with Future Coupons is linked with the agreement with Future Retail.
Future Retail, on the other hand, had taken the view that Amazon’s claim that the stipulations under the deal struck with Future Coupons in 2019 extend to Future Retail, too, was misconceived because these were two separate agreements. Therefore, Future Retail argued, it should be excluded from arbitration.
On Wednesday, the arbitration tribunal said it disagreed with Future and the three agreements at the heart of the Future-Amazon dispute must be read together, and not separately.
“Future Retail is bound by the Future Coupons shareholders agreement such as to make it a proper party to this arbitration,” it said.
While the tribunal did not give a final order on the effectiveness of the agreement, it said, “it appears to the tribunal at this stage that each of the parties to any of the three agreement is also bound by all the terms of the other agreements.”
The tribunal relied on the doctrines of Group of Companies to state that all agreements between Future Retail, Future Coupons and Amazon must be read and construed as constituting a complex commercial transaction executed with a view of achieving a common objective. The tribunal also rejected Future Retail’s challenge on the jurisdiction of the arbitration to hear and decide on the ongoing dispute.
While the order is only interim in nature, the tribunal’s stand defeats Future Retail’s primary defence in the dispute with Amazon. If it had been able to convince the tribunal that the three agreements are separate then Future Retail could have gone ahead with the deal with Reliance Retail.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...