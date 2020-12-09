Future’s 7-Eleven unit reports loss in FY20 even without venture taking off

Delayed funding and slump in business sentiments due to the Covid pandemic have derailed Future Retail’s plans to roll out 7-Eleven stores in India also.

Future 7-India Convenience Limited, which owns the master franchise of 7-Eleven, reported a net loss of ₹9.61 crore in FY20, according to the company’s annual report.

“During the year FY20 under review, there was no income from operations and incurred a net loss of ₹9.61 crore,” Future Retail said in the annual report.

A source said that despite no business at all, the subsidiary has incurred losses because it had started to hire people and incurred expenses in terms of lease rentals.

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail had in February 2019 signed a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven Inc. The company planned to develop, maintain, and run convenience stores and commercial establishments of similar nature to the 7-Eleven stores globally.

In December 2019, Future Retailannounced that it planned to open its first 7-Eleven store in Mumbai in March 2020. Kishore Biyani had said that he saw a lot of opportunity in Mumbai alone. “There will be a cluster of 7-Eleven stores in Mumbai. Only in Mumbai, we can set up over 1,000 stores. I don't think we would be able to do anything beyond Mumbai for another two-three years,” Biyani had said then, on the sidelines of an event.

Covid impact

However, as BusinessLine reported in April 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic stalled those plans. To top it, Future Retail’s core retail business also got impacted badly as it struggled to find capital to stay afloat.