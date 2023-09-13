Fyn, a vertically integrated EV-as-a-service platform, has forged a collaboration with Euler Motors to procure 2,000 fast-charging 3-wheeler EVs over the next 18 months.

The partnership will see Fyn expand into new geographical markets, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Coimbatore in the next 18–24 months. Currently, it operates a fleet of over 500 EVs in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the company said.

“To have a vehicle ready for quick redeployment through fast-charging has helped logistics companies achieve their business goals in a more capital-efficient manner. Our partnership with Euler is a significant step towards building a mass electric ecosystem, transforming intra-city transportation, and creating much-needed value for the country,” said Visakh Sasikumar, Founder and CEO, Fyn.

Through this alliance, Euler Motors will empower Fyn to establish a 3-wheeler fast-charging EV fleet dedicated to serving the burgeoning B2B sector with its flagship product, the Euler HiLoad EV.

Also read: Production boost. Euler Motors expects to ramp up monthly production to 1,000 units

According to the company, with features such as a 12.96 kWh battery pack with patented liquid cooling technology, load capacity of 688 kg, and torque of 88.55 Nm for pulling power, the EV offers better performance, extended battery life, reduced total cost of ownership, and less downtime.

“Our association with Fyn gives us an opportunity to not just expand our market reach across India, but also allows us to address critical aspects of EV ownership, fast-charging infrastructure, and operational excellence. This alliance is driven by our unwavering commitment to EV adoption in the Indian commercial segment,” said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

Fyn has secured financing for the deal from Petronas-backed Gentari, a global leader in providing green mobility solutions.

