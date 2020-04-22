Gaia partners with Swiggy and Zomato for doorstep delivery amid Covid -19

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
Gaia, India’s homegrown health and wellness brand, has partnered with food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato provide healthy food and nutritional supplements during the extended nationwide lockdown period that will last till May 3.
Through this association, Gaia said that it will ensure safe, hygienic and seamless doorstep delivery services of its products in Central Delhi, South Delhi, and Okhla area. Gaia plans to reach as many consumers by offering them essentials like health food and nutritional supplements.
The health brand mentioned that it has been providing a range of nutritional supplements and health food pan-India since March 23 with its 48-hour doorstep delivery program. Now, in its partnership with Swiggy and Zomato, their delivery executives will pick the products from Gaia’s channel partners and deliver to the consumers within 2 hours.
As an additional safety check, Gaia said that it will ensure that the external delivery partners are wearing appropriate PPE. While Zomato will deliver within a 10km radius, Swiggy will deliver the products within a 5km radius of the brand’s distributors and super-stockists.
Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Gaia, stated in the official release: “This association with Zomato and Swiggy is a huge step towards strengthening our distribution and visibility. It will ensure that our range of health food products and nutritional supplements are conveniently accessible to everyone, especially in such times, when it is difficult to get the products that we require every day to boost immunity and maintain optimum health.”
Dolly Kumar believes that e-commerce and online food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato will play a bigger role even in the post-COVID era.
The product portfolio of Gaia ranges from nutritional supplements like spirulina, glucosamine, flax, neem, aloe vera, amla, curcumin, multivitamin, calcium with D3 to health food substitutes like variants of green tea, infusions, muesli, honey, olive oil, cookies, oats, stevia, granola bars, trail mix, whey protein, everyday protein, and organic spices.
