State-run GAIL announced that Rajeev Kumar Singhal, who spearheaded the acquisition of insolvent JBF Petrochemical through NCLT, has assumed the charge of Director of Business Development.

Singhal, who joined GAIL in 1989 as an assistant executive engineer, has spent more than three decades in various roles at the country’s largest gas utilit

An electronics and Communication engineer from IIT BHU Varanasi, Singhal, also has a Diploma in Business and Finance from ICFAI.

Some of his notable achievements include marketing US LNG to six fertiliser plants under a long-term contract, renegotiating LNG sourcing contracts from Qatar and Russia, setting up India’s first small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, and acquiring a 26 per cent stake in Japonica, an LNG vessel company.

Singhal has gained extensive exposure in operating and maintaining natural gas installations, SCADA/ Telecom, LNG sourcing, trading, shipping, marketing, and business development activities covering mergers and acquisitions, diversification, renewables/green hydrogen, etc.