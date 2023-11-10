Garuda Aerospace, the Chennai-based drone manufacturer backed by MS Dhoni, will foray into offline retail with the introduction of company-owned outlet stores.

Post Diwali, it will open its first showroom in Chennai. Also supporting this launch is the introduction of Garuda Aerospace’s Service on Wheels offering for after sales service.

The company aims to introduce at least 400 retail outlets and mobile drone centres in 2024, says a release.

Garuda Aerospace’s Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, in the release said, “Our entry into offline sales is a milestone for us. This investment is a significant step forward for us as a company as it takes us closer to our target buyers.”

Garuda Aerospace recently raised ₹25 crore from Venture Catalysts, WeFounderCircle, and others as a part of a bridge round. The funds raised will be utilised to meet the surge in demands for drones including orders secured from Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd for 400 drones and pre-bookings of 10,000 drones from dealers across the country. A part of the funds raised will also be utilised for Gaurda Aerospace’s retail expansion plans, the release said.

