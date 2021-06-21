Gaurav Jain to lead India operations of Reckitt

In a bid to leverage on synergies of its brands, consumer products company Reckitt has rejigged its top leadership team and the India operations will now be headed by Gaurav Jain. With this move, both the company’s business divisions of health and hygiene in India will now report to Jain.

“Our health & hygiene business units have been brought under one focused leadership team. Gaurav Jain is the Senior Vice- President, South Asia for Reckitt,” a spokesperson for Reckitt India said on Monday.

This is in stark contrast to the company’s earlier strategy which it executed in 2017 by splitting the business into two units — health and hygiene and home products with two executives leading the operations of these units separately in India.

The company’s health business includes key brands such as Dettol, Veet and Durex while its hygiene business in India consists of brands such as Harpic and Lizol.

Talking about the rationale behind the rejigging, the company said, “The idea is to optimise the potential of the complementary nature of products spread over its two businesses viz. Dettol, Lysol and Harpic. This focused approach will help enhance synergies, align business strategy and execution consequently improving performance.”

The company, however, added that both the business units of health and hygiene will continue to operate independently. “With both units independently operational we continue to build on our capabilities and strengthen our strategies in a synergistic manner,” the company’s statement added.

Jain was earlier the Senior Vice-President, Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

In the first quarter earnings for the year, Reckitt had said that its health business lead by Dettol in India had witnessed a double-digit growth while the hygiene business had a “strong performance” driven by Lizol and Harpic. Reckitt was formerly known as Reckitt Benckiser.