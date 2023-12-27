Gautam Solar, which is doubling its solar module manufacturing capacity to 2 gigawatt (GW), targets 5 GW capacity at its upcoming factory in Bhiwani (Haryana).

The homegrown solar modules manufacturer has four plants in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) with a cumulative capacity of 1 GW. It recently acquired 50 acres in Bhiwani for its upcoming manufacturing unit, which will have 1 GW capacity to begin with.

On the company’s expansion plans, Gautam Solar Managing Director Gautam Mohanka told businessline, “This expansion took more time as we had to finalise the land… for doubling our manufacturing capacity and add more capacities in the future.”

The company expects to commission it three months before the targeted deadline of December 2024.

Energy-efficient products

The Bhiwani unit will produce the company’s latest N-type TOPCon solar modules as well as Mono-PERC modules.

TOPCon solar module offers produces around 5 per cent more energy per year than normal mono PERC solar modules, Mohanka explained.

The company has received certifications under the latest IEC and UL standards for its N-type TOPCon solar modules, he added.

Future plans

Asked about expansion plans for the new facility, Mohanka said, “We have acquired enough land for our future expansions. The idea is that tomorrow we might be looking at more vertical integration of cells or aluminium. We might also look at getting into components for solar panels. So we thought of doing the entire thing in one campus.”

At present, the capex is marked for only the 1-GW solar modules manufacturing capacity, he said.

“We are looking at 5 GW capacity in Bhiwani for solar modules in the future. But we have not laid out the capex plans. Our plan is to first go for 2 GW and then look at 5 GW. We will go for the expansion depending on how the market scales up, because once you have the land and the processes in place, then expanding is not a big exercise,” he said.

