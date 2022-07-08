GE Healthcare launches ‘5G Innovation Lab’ in India

GE Healthcare, a global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, announced the launch of its 5G Innovation Lab in India and across the globe. The lab is designed to position GE Healthcare advances in patient care and to bring cutting-edge technology to rural and sub-urban regions.

“As the world is transforming digitally, it’s important for us to ensure we don’t miss out on lifesaving, critical information. India is an important market for us globally and it is indeed the right time to venture into 5G, which will open a realm of exciting opportunities, driving the next wave of growth in healthcare,” said Jan Makela, President and CEO, Imaging at GE Healthcare.

Testbed

The lab will serve as a testbed to develop future-ready products and solutions, turning a new corner in innovation. It houses state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a private 5G network for testing and development. It provides expertise as well as a platform for a collaborative ecosystem for academia, the healthcare industry, and startups, facilitating exploration and enabling validation and qualification of 5G-enabled Precision Healthcare use cases.

“At our 5G Innovation Lab, our lead scientists and technologists will research and develop solutions for the most pressing healthcare issues, for India and the world. This lab will play a pivotal role in helping us build an ecosystem to explore 5G-enabled use cases and leapfrog into the next generation of MedTech,” added Girish Raghavan, Vice President, Engineering, GE Healthcare.

The 5G innovation lab is situated at the John F. Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC) Bengaluru and is GE Healthcare’s largest R&D centre outside of the USA. It will serve as a conduit for the interplay of technologies like Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Big Data, Edge Computing and Cybersecurity.

GE Healthcare is a billion-healthcare business of General Electric. As one of the leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovators, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications, and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform.