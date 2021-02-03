GE Power Conversion signs MoU with BLP Industry.AI

GE Power Conversion on Wednesday announced that it has signed an MoU with BLP Industry.AI to provide next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology and asset performance management solutions to wind farm operators.

In a press release, the company said that the partnership proposes to bring together expertise from both the companies — BLP Industry.AI’s intelligent EDGE software, and its proprietary “Orion” platform along with GE Power Conversion’s Asset Performance Management (APM) solution — to help wind farm operators maximise asset availability and reliability.

A leader in electric transformation, GE Power Conversion designs and manufactures advanced motor, drive and control technologies serving specialised sectors such as energy, marine, industry and all related services. The technical expertise of GE Power Conversion’s Engineering Design Centre (EDC) in Chennai will leverage, through software & analytics, APM solutions for sector-specific applications in marine, metals and renewable globally.

BLP Industry.AI is a subsidiary of Bharat Light and Power (BLP). BLP is a renewable energy generation and technology company while Industry.AI is a global industrial AI and enterprise IoT company.

“GE Power Conversion’s APM technology — which can unify high frequency data — and GE’s strength in power conversion technology, alongside Industry.AI’s experience in providing advanced analytics to the renewables sector, will help wind farm owners increase generation, reduce costs and improve returns” Tejpreet S. Chopra, Founder and CEO of BLP, was quoted in the release.