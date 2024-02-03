Hapag-Lloyd AG, a German shipping and container transportation company, will invest ₹2,500 crore in Tamil Nadu on various projects in the southern coastal district of Thoothukudi and other areas. It signed an MoU with the State government in Spain where Chief Minister MK Stalin is on a visit to attract investment.

The shipping company’s Managing Director Jesper Kanstrup and director Albert Lorente exchanged the MoU with senior government officials in the presence of Stalin and State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

The company plans to employ around 1,000 people, the release said.

Chief Minister Stalin in a tweet said, “Excited to announce an MoU for cargo terminals and industrial parks, focusing mainly on Thoothukudi and other parts of Tamil Nadu.”

The tweet said, engaged in talks on road infrastructure with Abertis’ International and Institutional Relations Head, Lauro Berjano. Invited them to boost investments in developing Tamil Nadu’s road infrastructure.