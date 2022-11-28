Ghodawat Consumer Ltd (GCL), the FMCG arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) has acquired Mumbai-based startup Coolberg, which offers malt-based flavored non-alcoholic beverages. Founded by Pankaj Aswani and Yashika Keswani in 2016, Coolberg has been the pioneer of the malt-based beverage category in India and has scaled its distribution in more than 200 cities and across 10 countries.

Coolberg will become part of the Impulse division of GCL as its entire team will join GCL and will continue to develop a portfolio of new-age premium beverage brands, GCL stated in a release.

Aims global markets

Shrenik Ghodawat, Managing Director, GCL said, “Our investment in Coolberg is a testimony to our commitment to enhancing lives globally. Our goal is for the consumer to utilize at least one product from GCL throughout the day. We are excited about this partnership as Coolberg has created a niche name for itself in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. We look forward to working with the highly experienced team of Coolberg as we further expand the business going forward. We are certain this partnership will take the brand to new heights of success and make it a leading name across the globe.”

Yashika Keswani, Co-founder of Coolberg said, “Coolberg is a lifestyle brand that has built a strong loyalty amongst its customer base. With this partnership, we are now aiming to accelerate the growth of the brand exponentially in both domestic and international markets.”

Coolberg drinks are offered in glass bottles as well as cans and currently comes in six unique malt-based flavours. The brand operates omni channel and sells across online marketplaces and quick commerce as well as supermarkets, restaurants, colleges and airports. The brand claims its reach in more than 50,000 outlets and aims to grow the same to 1 lakh outlets in the next couple of years.