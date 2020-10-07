Companies

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod to market drug for multiple sclerosis relapse

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 07, 2020 Published on October 07, 2020

Drug is generic version of Biogen Inc’s Tecfidera delayed-release capsules; annual sales (12-months ending August 2020) of $3.8 bn according to IQVIA data

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used for treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.

The approved product is a generic version of Biogen Inc’s Tecfidera delayed-release capsules.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules in the strengths of 120 mg and 240 mg, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2020, Glenmark said Tecfidera delayed-release capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, market achieved annual sales of approximately $3.8 billion.

Glenmark said the current portfolio consists of 164 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading at ₹494.85 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.94 per cent over the previous close.

