GMM Pfaudler to acquire De Dietrich’s glass-lined equipment making facility at Hyderabad for €6.25 million

GMM Pfaudler Ltd (GMMP), a leading supplier of process equipment to the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, has entered into an agreement with De Dietrich Process Systems India for acquiring its glass-lined equipment manufacturing facility at Hyderabad for €6.25 million.
The facility is located at Nacharam Industrial Estate in Telangana and is spread over 6 acres. A consideration of €6.25 million will be paid for the proposed transaction subject to completion of the final due diligence and other documentation.
GMM Pfaudler’s board has also given an in-principle approval for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for glass lined equipment in Hyderabad subject to the receipt of the relevant approvals, the company informed the exchange.
Tarak Patel, Managing Director of GMM Pfaudler, in a statement said, “This acquisition will give us access to ready-made glass lined equipment manufacturing capacity which will further strengthen our presence in the region.”
"We are now well poised to take advantage of the expected investment in the upcoming Pharma City in Hyderabad and maintain our market leadership position in India.”
GMM Pfaudler has more than five decades’ experience in manufacturing glass lined equipment. Over the years, GMMP has diversified its product portfolio to include mixing systems, filtration and drying equipment, engineered systems and heavy engineering equipment.
