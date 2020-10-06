GMRVF aids govt school students with online and offline classes

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) has initiated teaching and learning in both online and offline mode to help students studying in the Government schools.

While online classes have been started for 10th class students in a few government schools around the Hyderabad International Airport, the offline mode has taken off through the Study Circle programme for lower classes and those needing most attention.

To lead such programmes on the ground effectively, GMRVF has developed a group of Vidya Volunteers who have been trained to steer various educational interventions successfully providing focused assistance to the students in need.

The Foundation is helping the underprivileged children studying at various government schools in the vicinity of the airport. It has partnered with ConveGenius (CG), a Delhi-based tech start-up to implement online classes.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said, “We are glad that we could enable the underprivileged children studying in government schools. With this online and study circle classes we are able to provide these students a level playing field.”

The Foundation had earlier introduced customised online training classes for the benefit of the youth. It adapted courses like Drywall & False Ceiling Technician, Excavator Operator, Welding Technician, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Automobiles and Two wheeler repairing, Solar Technician, Electrical House Wiring, Hotel Management (F&B), Computers - MS Office & DTP into ‘Blended Learning Method’.