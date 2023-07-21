GNA Axels has announced that the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company will take place on September 29, 2023.

The company has also announced a dividend payment for its shareholders. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as August 11, 2023. Shareholders will receive ₹6 per equity share on the pre-capital, with 2,14,65,400 equity shares eligible for the dividend.

The remote e-voting period will commence on September 26, 2023, at 9:00 am and conclude on September 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

GNA Axels has appointed Linkintime India Private Limited to facilitate the e-voting process to ensure a secure experience for all shareholders.

The share gained 1.70 per cent or ₹15.60 to close at ₹932 on NSE on Friday.

