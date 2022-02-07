Go Fashion report 33 per cent rise in Q3 PAT

The Chennai-based Go Fashion (India) Ltd (brand Go Colors) has reported a 33 per cent increase in net profit to ₹24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 against ₹18 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year. Revenue was up 47 per cent to ₹142 crore ( ₹97 crore), says a company release.

The company’s operations predominantly relate to retailing women’s bottom-wear. It’s stock was listed on the stock exchanges on November 30, 2021.

During FY22, the company added 27 exclusive brand outlets (EBO) taking the total to 476 EBOs and also introduced 11 new products to the portfolio.

The company plans to expand the EBO network to other regions and add 120–130 EBOs every year through the company-owned-company-operated model, the release said.

On Monday, the company’s stock price closed at ₹1,071.70, up 5.56 per cent on the BSE.