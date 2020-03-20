Companies

Godrej Consumer Products holds off price increase in soaps due to coronavirus crisis

Godrej Consumer Products Limited on March 19 said that despite a 30 per cent increase in raw material inputs, that led it to plan for a price increase in soaps, it has decided to hold off this increase currently due to the coronavirus crisis.

“It is our sincere endeavour to ensure that stocks are replenished across all channels so that our consumers can adopt better hygiene practices and stay safe. Our teams are also working around the clock to ensure that adequate stocks are available during these trying times,” said Sunil Kataria, CEO (India & SAARC), Godrej Consumer Products Limited, in a statement.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, people are advised to strictly adhere to hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

