Godrej Protekt aims to be a ₹500-crore brand in 3 years

Godrej Protekt, the hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), on Thursday introduced a personal and home hygiene range of twelve products in a bid to become a complete personal and home hygiene brand.

Until now, it was present only in the hand hygiene segment. The brand also aims to be a ₹500-crore brand in the next three years.

Godrej Protekt will now offer hygiene-based protection for home, kitchen and personal use and as a brand, the company said in a statement. The range includes Godrej Protekt health soap, body wash, germ protection fruit & veggie wash, germ protection dish wash liquid, hand sanitiser sachet, air & surface disinfectant spray, on-the-go disinfectant spray, surface & skin anti-bacterial wipes, PW95 face masks, and multipurpose disinfectant solution.

“Godrej Protekt’s purpose is to alleviate hygiene concerns of consumers with the personal and home hygiene range. We have become a complete hygiene-suite for home, kitchen and personal use. As a brand, Godrej Protekt aims to be ₹500 crore in the next three years,” said Sunil Kataria, CEO - India and SAARC, GCPL.

Till recently, Godrej Protekt was present only in hand hygiene segment with hand sanitisers and handwashes including Mr Magic – a powder to liquid handwash, in its portfolio. “With the new range, Godrej Protekt becomes a complete personal and home hygiene brand. It is foraying for the first time in segments like soaps, disinfectant sprays, face masks, fruit and veggie wash and dish washing liquid,” the company said.

It has also introduced hand sanitiser in a sachet format at ₹1 for the first time.

Partnering with Railways

Kataria said that the company has partnered with the Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone to promote travel hygiene amongst passengers and rail employees. Two lakh products of its new range such as hand sanitiser sachets, on-the-go disinfectant spray will be used in passenger trains, he said.