Beauty and personal care company, the Good Glamm Group on Tuesday said it has entered into a three year strategic partnership with production house Pooja Entertainment. This comes close on the heels of a similar agreement inked by the company with Dharma Productions in January.

The partnership with Pooja Entertainment will commence with MyGlamm, its flagship beauty brand, has come onboard as the official beauty partners for the upcoming Bollywood movie, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’,

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is an upcoming movie starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and others.

Jackky Bhagnani, Director, Pooja Entertainment shared, “Collaborating with the Good Glamm Group and integrating MyGlamm as the exclusive beauty partner for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is an exciting opportunity for Pooja Entertainment, delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences while staying at the forefront of industry trends that not only captivates audiences with its storytelling but also sets new standards in on-screen beauty and glamour.”

As the exclusive beauty partner, MyGlamm will bring its innovative products and unparalleled expertise to enhance the on-screen beauty of the film’s cast. Additionally, The Good Glamm Group’s creator and media divisions - Good Creator Co. and Good Media Co., will collaborate with Pooja Entertainment to curate engaging promotional content and immersive experiences for fans leading up to the movie’s release, the statement added.

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group, said, “Our partnership with Pooja Entertainment represents a strategic blend of storytelling and beauty innovation. MyGlamm coming on board as the official beauty partner for the movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ seamlessly aligns with our philosophy #GlammUpLikeAStar with ease. MyGlamm’s line of innovative vibrant make up helps create beautiful looks inspired by the best of bollywood.”