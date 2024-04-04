In a strategic move, the Good Glamm Group has entered into a joint venture with global icon Serena Williams to launch the make-up brand ‘Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams’. This is the first-of-its-kind collaboration between an Indian beauty company and a global celebrity.

The launch is happening in partnership with the leading American beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty and the brand will be made available across its 685 offline stores in the US. The brand will also be available through its DTC website.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, Good Glaam Group

Responding to businessline’s queries, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO of Good Glamm Group said, “This marks the Group’s entry into the mainstream US market. This is a highly anticipated launch and is at a scale of one of the largest beauty launches in the US this year”

“ This is a true partnership and joint venture between Good Glamm Group and Serena Williams. Both parties are very closely involved in every aspect of the brand - from product development to GTM distribution, supply chain and other functions. We collectively set up a designated Wyn Beauty team in the US and Team Serena and Team Good Glamm work closely with the US Wyn Beauty team on the execution,” he added.

Key focus

The US market will be the key focus for the brand for the first 12 months and post that the partners will explore options to take the brand to other markets including India.

“It took us a lot of effort and time to convince Serena. She liked our Group’s tech & data DNA, our NPD innovation and the fact that the group has always been purpose-driven with its focus on creating empowering ecosystems and inclusive communities. There was a meeting of the minds on bringing to life the proposition of high-performance, skin caring and clean beauty products and the partnership materialised,” Sanghvi explained

“Wyn Beauty was developed to bring to life Serena Williams’ vision of ‘High Performance Products’ that get you ready for life’s everyday wins and that’s how we have built the brand,” he added. The product range comprises of 91 shades across 10 distinct products in the face, lip and eye categories.

The Good Glamm Group’s portfolio consists of brands including MyGlamm, The Moms Co, Sirona, Organic Harvest and St Botanica. According to reports, the beauty and personal care company is in talks to raise a fresh funding round of about $70 million and is also likely to go for an IPO next year