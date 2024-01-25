Priyanka Gill, co-founder of Good Glamm Group, has joined Kalaari Capital as a venture partner. She will be heading the CXXO initiative, of which she was the founding board member, to help more women-led companies to scale up.

Meanwhile, the Good Glamm Group announced that she has been elevated to the board and also as chairperson of Good Media.

“Remaining an integral part of the GoodGlamm Group as Group Co-founder, Priyanka will continue to advise on strategic and investment matters while also taking on special oversight as Chairperson Good Media Co. Given her wide-ranging experience and a proven track record, her contribution to the Good Glamm Group’s upward trajectory will continue to be pivotal,” the content-to-commerce beauty and personal care company added

Gill had joined the Good Glamm Group post the acquisition of her content platform Popxo in 2020.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my career joining Kalaari Capital as a Venture Partner. I retain close ties with the Good Glamm Group as Group Co-founder and am confident that as a group we will continue to flourish.This transition allows me to contribute strategically to Good Glamm Group’s vision while dedicating more time towards my passion to support emerging entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs under the aegis of Kalaari Capital and CXXO,” Gill said in a statement.

The company added that Gill’s move to a more strategic role has been part of a planned transition over the last 12 months.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO of Good Glamm Group, said, “Priyanka has played an extremely instrumental role at Good Glamm Group. We started the journey of content-to-commerce together in 2020 and have since expanded the company together.

“For some time now, Priyanka has been helping me through our investments and strategic initiatives and we are thrilled to announce Priyanka’s elevation to the board of Good Glamm Group and her new role as Chairperson of Good Media Co,” he added.

Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital, said,“ I am delighted to welcome Priyanka onboard Kalaari Capital as a venture partner advising our D2C portfolio. Her experience as an entrepreneur places her exceptionally well to support and guide founders and companies.”

Kalaari Capital has been an investor in the Good Glamm Group.

