GoodEnough Energy on Tuesday said that it will set up a Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) gigafactory in Jammu and Kashmir with an initial capacity of 7 gigawatt hour (GWh).

At full scale, the factory will have 20 GWh capacity by 2026. In its endeavour to create a fully integrated ecosystem, the Gigafactory will produce advanced BES systems, empowering various industries to reduce carbon emissions, the company said.

The company is a manufacturer of BESS offering commercial, industrial, and institutional energy backup solutions.

GoodEnough Energy has committed a total investment of over ₹450 crore in the gigafactory. It aims to support India’s Net-Zero goal and various industries with high CO 2 emissions, including molding industries (plastic, etc), automation, mining, hospitals, refineries, malls, and shopping complexes.

The 7 GWh of annual storage will help reduce more than 5 million tonnes (MT) of CO 2 emissions annually. The gigafactory will also create job opportunities for over 100 SMEs as vendors and suppliers and boost job generation in J&K.

Speaking at the launch, GoodEnough Energy Founder Akash Kaushik said, “With India’s largest and state-of-the-art BESS gigafactory in J&K, we are focusing on developing indigenous BESS technologies with global competence and cutting-edge features. Our revolutionary energy storage systems are proudly Made in Bharat and aim to empower high CO2 emission industries in achieving their green targets.”

With its capacity expansion, the company aims to reduce 15 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2026. Each litre of diesel produces an average of 3 kg of CO 2 , considering two hours of daily backup operation of a 125KVA generator consuming 60 litres, leading to an alarming 180 Kg of CO 2 emission. One electricity unit (kwh) from a Diesel generator or coal plant produces one kilogram of CO 2 .

GoodEnough Energy’s gigafactory, with an initial capacity of 7 GWh annual storage, aims to reduce over 5 Million tonnes of CO 2 in a year, with 2 cycles every day. This is equivalent to the Indian Railway’s annual carbon reduction target of 4 Million tonnes.