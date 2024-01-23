Granules India’s net profit increased marginally by one percent at ₹125.7 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023 as against ₹124.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based tablet - maker also increased one percent at ₹1155.6 crore in the quarter under review compared to ₹1146 crore in the year-ago period.

“We had a steady performance this quarter which is reflected in our improved EBITDA and PAT margins as compared to the previous quarter. US formulations business has done well in Q3, led by both existing and new products,’‘ Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India said in a statement.