Toyota’s luxury car brand Lexus has commenced the deliveries of its fifth-generation five-seater luxury SUV - RX 500h F SPORT Performance.

Showcased first at the Auto Expo 2023, RX 500h F SPORT Performance comes at a starting price of ₹1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

It is powered by a new hybrid electric drivetrain which not only promises quick acceleration but enhanced performance too, i.e., it comes with a 2.4-liter inline-four-cylinder engine with a powerful, self-charging electric motor to deliver 366 horsepower (HP) and it sprints from 0-100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds.

With good fuel economy, the hybrid technology mitigates range anxiety by effortlessly switching between electric and gasoline modes, according to a statement.

Lexus India offers an impressive 8-year warranty on the HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) battery.

“We believe the RX 500h F SPORT Performance perfectly matches expectations of our young guests, who are environmentally conscious and understand the intrinsic advantage of hybrid electric technology along with sporty performance capabilities, said Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India.

The luxury SUV comes with, among other features, Tazuna Cockpit. Inspired by the concept of controlling a horse with reins, every element is strategically positioned in the Cockpit to optimise the driving experience, ensuring maximum comfort and control

The RX 500h F SPORT Performance comes with a slew of state-of-the-art safety technologies designed to protect both occupants and pedestrians. They include dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure assist, pre-collision system vehicle detection, 7 SRS Airbags and safe exit assist.

Its key luxurious design features include sporty 21-inch wheels, tazuna cockpit, smart connectivity, a panoramic glass roof and an e-latch.