Granules India and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, Chandigarh, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Chigurupati Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Pharmaceutical Development (CCE-ISPD).

“At Granules India, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of pharmaceutical innovation, and through this partnership with NIPER, we aim not just to make life saving medicines, but to make a difference,’‘ Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India said in a release.

“The CCE-ISPD is a testament to our dedication to sustainable pharmaceutical development, and we are enthusiastic about the transformative impact it will have on industry and society,’‘ he added.

Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER said: “The CCE-ISPD will be a nurturing ground for innovative ideas and sustainable solutions, shaping the future of pharmaceuticals. We are honoured to work alongside Granules India, and together, we will redefine the landscape of sustainable pharmaceutical research and development.”

The centre will focus on areas such as exploring plant-based excipients, advancements in polymer-free pharmaceutical formulations and development of resource-efficient and energy-efficient pharmaceutical products., among others.

Granules India has committed support for the establishment and continuous operation of the research centre. The partnership includes the establishment of laboratories and research facilities within the NIPER campus.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit