The Geological Survey of India (GSI) under its Field Season for 2024-25 has identified 1055 scientific programs, which include 392 mineral development projects (across G2, G3, G4 and off-shore explorations) that have the potential to generate auctionable mineral blocks in future.

Major thrust continues to be discovery of strategically important minerals include critical ones like lithium.

There are another 133 projects with mineral bias or mineral discovery projects having a potential for generating promising areas for future exploration in G4 stage, the Union Mines Ministry said in a statement.

Within the exploration activity, the major thrust has been given to the exploration of strategic and critical fertiliser minerals.

Strategically critical

Around 188 projects on strategically important mineral commodities like REE (rare earth elements), graphite, lithium, vanadium and PGE (platinum group of elements), among others have been approved for FY-25, which is nearly a 50 per cent jump from previous year’s target.

There are another 111 projects under natural hazard studies or public good geoscience have been taken having societal benefits, the statement added. Among these, 25 programmes are being taken up on State request or Disaster Management Authorities. This will include programmes mostly covering the natural hazards and 43 programmes are in collaboration with universities / agencies / under sponsorship of different authorities like IITs, NGRI, DRDO, NRSC-ISRO, University of Hyderabad, ASI, CGWB Ministry of Jal Shakti, SJVNL, NWDA, Indian Railways, BRO and State Irrigation Departments.

According to VL Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, GSI and other exploration agencies were asked to explore the possibility of increase in the pace of exploration of critical mineral.

He also urged the State governments to be more aggressive in implementation of exploration projects through NMET (National Mineral Exploration Trust) funding.

