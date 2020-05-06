GSK likely to sell HUL shares via block deal on May 7

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) is likely to sell its 5.7 per cent stake in Hindustan Unilever Ltd via block deals at a price band of ₹1,850 - 1,950 per share.
The deal value is likely to be between $3.2-3.4 billion, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, said CNBC TV18 in a report.
GSK is expected to sell the stake on May 7 and the expected settlement date for the transaction will be May 11, Moneycontrol said in a report.
Morgan Stanley, HSBC and JPMorgan will be the advisors to the deal, the CNBC TV18 report said.
HUL had last month informed the stock exchanges that it would be allotting 18.64 crore of its shares to GSK Consumer Healthcare shareholders under the pre-agreed ratio of 439 HUL shares for every 100 GSK shares, the report said.
This merger of HUL and GSK was announced on December 3, 2018 and was subject to obtaining necessary approvals, which was completed in April 2020. This marked one of the largest deals in the FMCG sector in recent times.
Bloomberg had reported last week that GSK is preparing to start a sale of its $3.7 billion stake in HUL.
The Hindu Business Line could not independently verify the development.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...