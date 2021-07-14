Gulf Engineering’s containerised oxygen generator promises better quality & output

As the government is promoting setting up of on-site PSA (pressure swing absorption) oxygen systems, this shift to PSA technology from liquid oxygen supply systems has unleashed a new wave of technology firms to rise.

Among the companies to tap this tech is Karaikudi-based Gulf Engineering, which has been engaged in automobile body building business. It has come out with what it calls cost-effective containerised oxygen generator systems with cylinder filling station option.

Also read: Oxygen plant makers suffer from key component shortages

The company has developed them with several industry-first features targeted at application areas not only at hospitals, medical colleges and nursing homes, but also for industrial use.

‘Safe and reliable’

“PSA-technology-based systems are safe and reliable alternatives to traditional liquid oxygen systems. While our unique design conforms to all necessary standards and procedures, we use the best parts and components imported from leading European players. Quality and reliability will be our USP,” said Technical Director of Gulf Engineering, Rajkumar Madhavan.

Also read: PM reviews oxygen supply in the country

Inbuilt oxygen analyser, early fire detection and warning system, dual compressors, oxygen purity of 95 per cent, 24/7 operation, better discharge rate for ventilator needs and less maintenance schedules, among others are described as its key features.

“We have already bagged orders from two hospitals – one each in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and in advanced stages of discussion with a few more hospitals,” he added.

Gulf Engineering will take about 6 weeks to set up small units for 25-50-bed hospitals, while big systems meant for 500-600 bed hospitals could be established in 12-14 weeks.

Cost effective

Since PSA-technology based systems generate oxygen from ambient air, it is cost effective and eliminates the need to depend on liquid oxygen supply. While the Central government has been aggressively promoting this, the Andhra Pradesh government has already made it mandatory for hospitals to have PSA oxygen plants. Other states are expected to follow suit.

Also read: Three NE states set up oxygen generation plants

Gulf Engineering is also working on solar-powered PSA oxygen generator systems for supply to hospitals and nursing homes in the remotest places where electricity supply is erratic. “We will soon roll out these systems,” said Madhavan.

The company was also among the first set of companies to seek incentives from Tamil Nadu government for production of its oxygen systems. “We request the Tamil Nadu government to extend the period for availing incentives from August 15 to end-2021 or March 31, 2022. Since the second wave caused lockdowns and other restrictions, the benefits of this programme have not been properly utilised. We will also submit a plea to the state government for this,” said Madhavan.