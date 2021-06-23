National

Three NE states set up oxygen generation plants

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 23, 2021

The plants have the capacity to serve approx. 1,300 beds

Eight oxygen generation plants are being installed in the north-eastern States of Meghalaya, Nagaland,and Tripura with the help of the Government of Japan and the UNDP. The plants have the capacity to serve approximately 1,300 beds, a joint communication said.

Two district hospitals in Tuensang and Phek in Nagaland, for instance, will now have emergency oxygen supplies available, to provide intensive care treatment to the critically ill Covid-19 patients, it pointed out. The plants utilize pressure swing absorption (PSA) technology to produce up to 800 liters of oxygen per minute.

The development comes, even as experts in the country warn of the imminent third wave, and several parts of the country, including Delhi suffered from the lack of oxygen in the last peak of the pandemic.

Published on June 23, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
