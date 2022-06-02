Gupshup acquires Sequoia-backed OneDirect 

A conversational messaging unicorn, Gupshup has acquired OneDirect in a mix of cash and stock deal for an undisclosed amount.

OneDirect is said to have processed over 1 billion customer interactions for various brands. Some of OneDirect’s notable customers include Canara Bank, Tata Capital, SBI Card, PayTM, Whirlpool, IFB, Acer, ASUS, Vistara, Indigo, OYO, McDonald’s, KFC, PizzaHut, Tata Sky, Dabur, Puma, Tata CLiQ, and Flyin, among others.

The acquisition strengthens Gupshup’s suite of conversational solutions. OneDirect’s platform enables businesses to manage all customer conversations across multiple channels - SMS, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google Business Messenger, RCS, Voice, Email and more - using an unified Agent Dashboard interface.

Using OneDirect’s platform, agents will able to access a full 360 degree view of the customer profile, their past interactions and view data stitched across existing CRM and Ticketing systems. The platform also supports active listening and monitoring across social media and includes a feedback module for timely and rapid customer experience management. OneDirect’s key investors include Sequoia Capital, American Express and ru-Net.

“Customer support is being transformed with conversational experiences that deliver instant, personalised experiences using both automated and manual solutions across a range of messaging channels. Businesses are using these solutions at scale to dramatically increase customer delight and reduce support cost”, said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

Customer service

“We are excited to join the Gupshup family and look forward to building more efficient and personalised conversational experiences. Gupshup’s advanced AI capabilities combined with Onedirect’s robust customer service and engagement platform will provide businesses the ability to reinvent customer experience”, said Vishrut Chalsani, Co-founder and CEO, OneDirect.

Gupshup enables better customer engagement through conversational messaging and is reported to be enabling over 7 billion messages per month. Gupshup is present across the world in regions like India, Latin America, Eastern Europe, South-East Asia, West Asia t and the US.