Gurpratap Boparai joins Mahindra & Mahindra’s Europe division as CEO

Gurpratap Boparai, the former head of Group Volkswagen’s India operations, will take over as the CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Europe which also houses Italy’s famed automotive brand Pininfarina.

Boparai, who confirmed the news, had stepped down from his role as the Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) with effect from January 1, 2022.

M&M has a 100 percent subsidiary in Europe called Mahindra Europe S.r.l (ME) based in Rome, Italy, which has been distributing Mahindra vehicles since 2005 across 10 countries and 100 dealers.

Boparai will oversee operations of Automobili Pininfarina, which is a Munich-based subsidiary of M&M and a producer of world’s first hyper electric car. He will also likely spearhead the operations of Peugeot Motorcycles, a French two-wheeler brand that makes premium scooters.

The 1874hp Pininfairna Batista, the most premium and powerful electric car in the world, is slated to go on sale in North America later this year. Only 150 units of the car will be produced.

Peugeot Motorcycle will benefit from the joining of forces between Mahindra and Hero Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer. The alliance will develop electric models for Peugeot suited for Europe and other markets.

In December, 2021 Boparai announced his sudden departure from VW after spending less than four years there. At VW, not only was he entrusted with the responsibility of merging three VW entities in India – Volkswagen India, Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen Group Sales India – but he was tasked to lead the transformation of the group under the India 2.0 programme.

The transformation meant relogging of VW in India with an investment of over ₹8,000 crore and launch of several new products under a new vehicle platform across body styles including SUVs and sedans.