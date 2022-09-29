Kerala-based FMCG company Haeal Enterprises will launch the products of Sri Lanka based Hemas Pharmaceuticals, in the Kerala market.

The company has reached an agreement with Hemas and in the initial phase, it will launch Kumarika hair oil. Rahul Mamman, MD, Haeal Enterprises said that the plan is to launch Kumarika hair oil in Kerala by early 2023.

Trusted by women in Sri Lanka for decades, Kumarika range of products has been a frontrunner in the hair care sector. They are manufactured using a concoction of locally available and certified natural herbs and other natural products.

Hemas entered into the distribution of medicines in 1948. Apart from Sri Lanka, Hemas has already been marketing products in Bangladesh, Nepal, West Bengal and Myanmar.

Hemas Manufacturing (Pvt.) Ltd. is part of Hemas Holdings PLC, one of the oldest companies in Sri Lanka with a legacy of 70 years. It is a leading company in the fields of FMCG, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, transport, entertainment and manufacturing.

Haeal is aiming to achieve a turnover of ₹500 crore in the next five years. As part of its expansion plans, the company had recently completed acquisition of two FMCG companies, Lora Soaps and Orocleanx