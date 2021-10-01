Haptik launches AI Agent Assist

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Conversational AI company, Jio Haptik has launched ‘AI Agent Assist’, an AI-powered virtual assistant that empowers agents with the information they need to resolve queries more effectively and efficiently.
Over 80 per cent of live chat agents need to access multiple systems to find the right information, affecting resolution time and resulting in negative customer experiences.
AI Agent Assist helps agents become more productive and work smartly by surfacing answer recommendations pulled up from the company’s knowledge base, CRM tool, or past agent responses that drove the most positive customer reactions.
Some of the benefits offered by AI Agent Assist include AI-powered suggestions, faster onboarding, out-of-the-box integrations with Zendesk, Freshworks, and Salesforce, among others.
Also read: Jio Haptik Technologies in pact with US-based Zendesk
“With business value now being defined by customer experience, AI is emerging as a key differentiator that businesses are looking to invest in. AI Agent Assist brings the best of both worlds by offering recommendations to agents which aren’t user-facing, unless the agent approves, making AI Agent Assist the most low-risk path to leverage AI and make contact centres more efficient and productive,” said Vikram Kamath, Director of Product Management at Haptik.
“By choosing AI Agent Assist, businesses can create powerful agents equipped with more knowledge and a higher capacity to handle multiple conversations with the same accuracy, speed, and precision – making them the true heroes of customer experience,” added Kamath.
Haptik has processed over 3 billion conversations.
The company’s virtual assistants work with Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue.
Some of Haptik’s clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance, among others.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...