Haptik launches AI Agent Assist

Conversational AI company, Jio Haptik has launched ‘AI Agent Assist’, an AI-powered virtual assistant that empowers agents with the information they need to resolve queries more effectively and efficiently.

Over 80 per cent of live chat agents need to access multiple systems to find the right information, affecting resolution time and resulting in negative customer experiences.

AI Agent Assist helps agents become more productive and work smartly by surfacing answer recommendations pulled up from the company’s knowledge base, CRM tool, or past agent responses that drove the most positive customer reactions.

Some of the benefits offered by AI Agent Assist include AI-powered suggestions, faster onboarding, out-of-the-box integrations with Zendesk, Freshworks, and Salesforce, among others.

Also read: Jio Haptik Technologies in pact with US-based Zendesk

“With business value now being defined by customer experience, AI is emerging as a key differentiator that businesses are looking to invest in. AI Agent Assist brings the best of both worlds by offering recommendations to agents which aren’t user-facing, unless the agent approves, making AI Agent Assist the most low-risk path to leverage AI and make contact centres more efficient and productive,” said Vikram Kamath, Director of Product Management at Haptik.

“By choosing AI Agent Assist, businesses can create powerful agents equipped with more knowledge and a higher capacity to handle multiple conversations with the same accuracy, speed, and precision – making them the true heroes of customer experience,” added Kamath.

Haptik has processed over 3 billion conversations.

The company’s virtual assistants work with Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue.

Some of Haptik’s clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance, among others.