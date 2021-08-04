Havells India promoter invests $5 million in health tech start-up

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
QRG Holdings, the promoter of Havells India, has decided to back a medical co-working tech start-up called Aartas CliniShare. The start-up has raised $5 million in the first phase funding round from QRG Holdings. This will be the company’s first investment in a start-up and is learnt to have picked up 50 per cent stake in the venture.
Modelled on the shared economy concept, the start-up aims to offer doctors space, staff and technology for private patient consultations backed with an app for paperless appointments and payment options.
Founded by Dr Ankur Sharma and Dr Ayush Sharma, the start-up recently opened its first clinic in New Delhi. It offers consultation rooms, waiting lounges and trained nurses and support staff. “In the next 6-9 months, we will look at adding 5-6 additional multi-speciality clinics in the Delhi-NCR region. We are also exploring locations in other cities. We believe we have a scalable model that can be expanded across other metros as well as tier-1 towns,” Ankur Sharma, a founder, told BusinessLine.
The founders pointed out the start-up aims to offer them an alternative ecosystem that will help them run their private practice at a time when doctors face immense pressures in corporate hospitals which are driven by bottom lines. “Due to the current real-estate costs, setting up an independent clinic for private practice is expensive especially in the metros. Also, we believe our co-working clinics will offer quality infrastructure to doctors especially in tier-1 and tier-2 towns for patient consultations. Patients can easily use our app to enter the clinic, register with a QR code, get paperless consult and make digital payments,” Ayush Shama, the other founder, added.
In a statement, Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells (QRG Holdings), said the innovative heath-tech start-up has the potential to transform the Indian healthcare system. “We believe that the start-up, by leveraging technology, will empower more doctors to independently give their best care. With Aartas CliniShare, doctors will get an alternative ecosystem that is free of corporate pressures,” he added.
