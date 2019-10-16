Havells looks to sustain growth, introduces new range of products

Seeking to consolidate its business, Havells India, a fast-moving electrical goods company, has introduced its new line up of smart switchgears laying special thrust on safety and security.

The diversified company described the new switchgears, miniature circuit breaker (MCB) and distribution board (DBs) as technologically advanced and are next generation as they provide functionalities such as circuit indicator and positive contact indication, adding to convenience.

Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India, said, “Havells is committed to meet the changing consumer needs with innovative solutions. The new range form part of our efforts to offer smart solutions. The new range will contribute significantly in providing operational ease and convenience in homes and commercial places.”

The advance function of these switchgears enable real-time monitoring and facilitate pro-active maintenance. The entire range of products help improve the management of the electrical system. Making use of an intelligent communication bus, the functioning or its malfunctioning could be remotely monitored in the system.

The new MCBs, DBs are part of the company’s efforts to make them ‘future ready’ in the rapidly transforming electrical products and systems environment. These products have been designed in such a way that they would be conducive to IT-enabled data sharing and management.

High growth

The ₹10,000-crore revenue company expects to sustain its growth momentum with the launch of these new products. “We are growing at a much faster pace than the industry average across various business divisions. Havells expects to sustain this growth momentum. The compounded annual growth rate of Havells has been much higher than the industry average growth numbers,” Goel said.

“The company has registered a CAGR of 30 per cent in terms of revenue growth, 38 per cent CAGR on market capitalisation. Our market capitalisation has been at over ₹43,000 crore,” Goel said.

“With safety becoming integral part of the electrical systems in home and commercial establishments, we believe that the new advanced switchgears will add to not only safety but make it convenient to manage them in the system,” he said.