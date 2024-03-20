Franco Bianchi, President and CEO, Haworth Inc, and Praveen Rawal, VP (Sales), Haworth Asia Pacific, at a press conference in Chennai | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Haworth, offering premium global workspace solutions, will strengthen its presence in India with the ground breaking of its factory in Sriperumbudur on Friday.

The company will invest $8 - $10 million in the new facility, which will be adjacent to the present facility at Sriperumbudur. “The expansion underscores our commitment to the Indian market and the broader Asia-Pacific region,” Franco Bianchi, President & CEO, Haworth Inc, told newspersons.

The new plant will double the space of its current plant totalling to 1,13,000 sq ft, Bianchi, President & CEO, Haworth Inc., which offers premium global workspace solutions to clients like IOC, ONGC and HSBC.

Key products

The factory will produce some of the key Haworth products such as the Zody, Fern, Aloha, HAT, Intuity, Riverbend, IQ commercial, Pebble, Tibas, Shift and Poppy and Cabana (soon to be launched) range of products. This will allow the company to leverage the promising market prospects and meet the growing demand for its premium workspace solutions in the country, he said.

In addition to meeting the needs of the domestic market, furniture and components produced at the factory will be exported to North America and Europe in future, he said. “There is a huge demand for premium furniture from multinational and large companies, and even SMEs, Bianchi told businessline.

Haworth has focused on premium seating, while capitalising on emerging opportunities in systems and pods. Haworth also further exploring new markets in emerging Tier-II cities and has recently onboarded new dealers in Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad and Pune. Haworth continues to bag orders from multinational clients, further reinforcing its position as a preferred workspace solutions provider, he said.

Primary focus

“Our primary focus has been to provide ergonomic furniture for emerging metropolitan spaces including Banking, IT, Manufacturing, Managed Spaces, Global Capability Centers, Educational and Financial Services. We set up our first owned manufacturing plant in Chennai during 2014. Since then, Haworth has expanded our range of products produced in India to include the premium segment thereby reducing the dependency on imports and improving delivery timelines,” said Henning Figge, President of Haworth International.

The second plant will not only take care of the local requirements but potentially manufacture products for exports. Plans are underway to expand the manufacturing footprint by investment in both logistics and manufacturing at the new facility in Chennai, he said.

Haworth has its presence across 150+ countries, employing over 8,000 professionals worldwide. In India, Haworth has 5 showrooms and offices employing over 300 employees and also established a global Shared Services Centre in Chennai as part of the company’s best shoring initiative, says a release.